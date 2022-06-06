Red Sox Vs. Angels Lineups: J.D. Martinez, Jackie Bradley Jr. Return

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are undefeated on their current West Coast road trip and will look to keep that streak alive on Monday against the Los Angeles Angels, who are riding an 11-game losing streak.

The lineup has some interesting changes ahead of their first of four games against the Angels. Christian Arroyo will lead off and play right field, while Kiké Hernández will start out on the bench. J.D. Martinez is back in the lineup after an off-day as is Jackie Bradley, who missed the series against the Oakland Athletics for paternity leave. The rest of the lineup is fairly standard.

Michael Wacha will look to continue his impressive breakout season against the Halos. The veteran right-hander has a 2.43 ERA in eight starts and has been the most consistent Red Sox starter by a large margin. Wacha will be opposed by right-hander Noah Syndergaard, who got off to a great start to the season but has struggled as of late. In his last start against the New York Yankees, he failed to get out of the third inning.

Pregame coverage on NESN begins at 8:30 p.m. ET with ?Red Sox First Pitch,? followed by ?Red Sox Gameday Live.? First pitch from Los Angeles is scheduled for 9:38 p.m. ET.

Here are the full lineups for Monday’s Red Sox-Angels game, which can be viewed on NESN:

RED SOX (27-27)

Christian Arroyo, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Alex Verdugo, LF

Trevor Story, 2B

Franchy Cordero, 1B

Christian Vázquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Michael Wacha, RHP (3-1, 2.43 ERA)