Celtics’ Marcus Smart Excited To Face Gary Payton’s Son In NBA Finals

Marcus Smart won Defensive Player of the Year, and what made the moment even more special was he received the award from Gary Payton.

The NBA Hall of Famer was the last guard to earn the honor (1996), and he had campaigned for Smart to win the award.

It was a huge moment for Smart, and he reflected on it before Saturday’s practice. He also revealed a matchup he’s excited for in the NBA Finals.

“It’s an honor to be in the same breath as one of the best to ever do it at that position, let alone win that award and have him present it to me,” Smart told reporters per NBA Twitter video. “Me and Gary had a relationship even before the award. Coming of out college, watching his tapes and him telling me I remind him of him and then to see his son (Gary Payton II), who’s the spitting image, comes in, and we all know what he can do on that end too. So it’s special to be on the same court as that guy. I’m glad to see him back from his injury and excited to get that opportunity to go against him.”

Gary Payton II was made available for Game 1, but he did not play. The Golden State Warriors guard may be needed for his defense in Game 2, and fans can expect a physical battle if Payton and Smart are matched up against each other.