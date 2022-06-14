Bill Russell Shows Support For Celtics While Donning Uniform

NESN Logo Sign In

It is definitely not a secret who NBA legend Bill Russell is rooting for in the NBA Finals.

The former Celtics great, who won 11 championships during his illustrious tenure with Boston, put his support for the Celtics on display during Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night.

The 88-year-old Russell slipped back into a green No. 6 Celtics jersey and joked he was available to play for Boston in case they need “a back up.”

Check out Russell back in a Celtics uniform, as he tweeted out a picture of himself.

Russell certainly knows a thing or two about playing in the finals, and this current group of the Celtics is looking to accomplish what Russell did.