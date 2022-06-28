Chris Murphy Latest Red Sox Prospect To Earn Promotion To Triple-A

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox farm system is loaded with pitching prospects on the brink of breaking onto the major league roster.

With the latest transaction, that group of talented hurlers is expanding, with another promising arm entering the mix.

“Chris Murphy, who the Red Sox just promoted to Triple-A Worcester, posted a 2.58 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and .170 batting average against in 15 outings (13 starts) this season for Portland,” MassLive’s Christopher Smith tweeted Sunday. “He had 91 strikeouts and 31 walks in 76 2/3 innings for Portland. He allowed only 5.4 hits per nine innings.”

Worcester’s rotation already features top prospect Brayan Bello, Brandon Walter, and typically has Connor Seabold, Kutter Crawford and Josh Winckowski, who have all made spot starts for Boston this season.

When at full strength, the WooSox have six starting pitchers that could all soon contribute to a Major League Baseball team if called upon this season.

Murphy is Boston’s 10th prospect on MLB Pipeline and the fourth-highest rated pitcher in the organization.