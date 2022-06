NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox continue to struggle against the American League East.

Boston began their series with the Toronto Blue Jays with a weak performance, losing to their division rival 7-2 in the series-opener.

The Red Sox are now 7-15 against the A.L. East and 35-17 against the rest of MLB.

