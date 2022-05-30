Red Sox Farm System’s Overflowing With Pitchers Following Latest Call-Up

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are approaching an overflow of pitching talent in Triple-A Worcester.

The Red Sox reportedly called up Brandon Walter to join the WooSox on Monday, after a strong start with the Portland Sea Dogs. Walter posted a 2.88 ERA in nine starts at the Double-A level. What jumps out about his performance with Portland is his incredible strikeout-to-walk ratio. Through 50 innings, Walter punched out 68 batters and only walked three.

The announcement comes shortly after the additions of reliever Frank German and starter Brayan Bello, who also made the move to Worcester in May. The WooSox already have Josh Winckowski — who made this MLB debut Saturday but returned to Triple-A — as well as Kutter Crawford. Connor Seabold is dealing with a pectoral strain, but was only placed on the seven-day injured list, meaning he is expecting to return shortly.

With all of the talent sitting just one level away from the MLB, a call-up is bound to happen sooner rather than later. The Red Sox pitching staff could use some bolstering, particularly in the bullpen. Boston’s highly successful “Garrett Whitlock role” has yet to be filled, and all of these prospects are built for multi-inning roles with the exception of German.

Walter is the latest addition to a loaded Triple-A pitching staff that is bound to help out Boston for the stretch run.