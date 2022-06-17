Deuce Tatum With Incredible Reaction To Celtics’ Jayson Tatum’s 3-Pointer

Jayson Tatum scored seven first-quarter points

Deuce Tatum, the son of Jayson Tatum, acted like most Boston Celtics fans watching his father sink a 3-pointer early in the first quarter of Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

The younger Tatum, who was sitting courtside, yelled out in immense celebration watching Jayson Tatum bury a 3-pointer.

Check out Deuce’s incredible reaction to his father’s shot going through the net here:

Tatum’s triple came in the midst of a 14-2 run for the Celtics to begin the game. Jayson Tatum netted seven points in the opening frame, but Boston’s strong start didn’t last as the Golden State Warriors led 27-22 after the first quarter.

