Deuce Tatum With Incredible Reaction To Celtics’ Jayson Tatum’s 3-Pointer

Deuce Tatum, the son of Jayson Tatum, acted like most Boston Celtics fans watching his father sink a 3-pointer early in the first quarter of Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

The younger Tatum, who was sitting courtside, yelled out in immense celebration watching Jayson Tatum bury a 3-pointer.

Check out Deuce’s incredible reaction to his father’s shot going through the net here:

Deuce was hyped after his dad's three ? pic.twitter.com/UlehAW3TRK — ESPN (@espn) June 17, 2022

Tatum’s triple came in the midst of a 14-2 run for the Celtics to begin the game. Jayson Tatum netted seven points in the opening frame, but Boston’s strong start didn’t last as the Golden State Warriors led 27-22 after the first quarter.