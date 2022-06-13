How Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Can Snap Out Of Offensive Funk In NBA Finals

NESN Logo Sign In

Through four games of the NBA Finals, Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum hasn’t yet put his mark on the series.

Tatum will be given another chance to do so Monday night in a pivotal Game 5 against the Golden State Warriors, but he will need to quickly solve his offensive issues.

Tatum is shooting a mediocre 34.1% from the field in the finals, but for 6-foot-8 forward, the problem lies not in his shooting from 3-point range, but in his inability to finish off drives to the rim with any regularity.

On shots from inside the arc in the series, Tatum is just 14-for-51, which is good for a measly 27.6%. Celtics coach Ime Udoka has said Tatum has gotten too caught up in searching for fouls when he gets down low, and Udoka also expressed following Game 4 that he wouldn’t be opposed to Tatum trying to shoot more pull-up jumpers instead of forcing his way into a crowded paint.

“I’d say some stronger finishes,” Udoka said of how Tatum can adjust during his media availability on Sunday, as transcribed by ASAP Sports. “As I mentioned at times, looking for fouls. When he plays off two (feet) and draws the contact, he’s finished well. The other part is inside the three they are really crowding and trying to take away (the paint). So we want him, when he gets a cross match, to pop the space or roll in the pocket and try to get an advantage as far as that.”

Udoka added: “Quite frankly, he’s missed some easy ones that he usually makes around the basket, especially with their lack of rim protection at times.”

For Tatum, he should be able to use his size and length to overpower defenders. If he can start converting a higher percentage of his shots at the rim, that will not only open up more for him, but put more strain on Golden State’s defense and make things easier on Tatum’s teammates.