Kendrick Perkins Swallows Pride After Warriors Win NBA Championship

NESN Logo Sign In

The Golden State Warriors ultimately stood alone on the NBA’s mountaintop, something Kendrick Perkins didn’t initially expect from the Dubs.

Perkins was among the many basketball analysts who weren’t thinking about the Warriors as potential champions in the early stages of the 2021-22 season. So when Golden State took down the Boston Celtics in six games and claimed the Larry O’Brien Trophy, Perkins had no choice but to eat crow and tip his cap to the new kinds of the league.

“Well let me go ahead and get my apology out the way right now!!! I’m sorry Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors for the disrespect this season. God Bless America!” Perkins tweeted Thursday night.

The shade from Perkins was never forgotten by Curry, who seemingly used the slights as fuel on basketball’s biggest stage. In fact, the legendary sharpshooter indirectly took aim at Perkins following the Warriors’ eight title in the last eight years.

One has to imagine Perkins has learned his lesson and won’t doubt Golden State heading into the 2022-23 campaign. Oddsmakers certainly aren’t overlooking the Warriors, as they’re tied for the shortest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the Finals next season.