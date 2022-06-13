Kyle Larson Had Eventful Race At Toyota/Save Mart 350

NESN Logo Sign In

It certainly wasn’t the smoothest of races for Kyle Larson at the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday.

During the race, Larson ran his car into the bumper of Ross Chastain while trying to get by Chastain on a turn. The commentator for the race didn’t seem to have any issues with Larson’s driving, instead blaming Chastain for the incident with Chastain trying to blocks racers.

Check out how everything unfolded here.

That was far from the only eventful moment in the race for Larson. Later on, Larson lost his front right wheel, which brought out the caution flag. Due to that, Larson’s crew chief Cliff Daniels and two pit crew members will have to serve a four-race suspension, according to NBC Sports’ Dustin Long.

While it was a rough day at the office for Larson, who wound up finishing in 15th place, the same can’t be said for Daniel Suárez. Suárez made NASCAR history with his first-place finish as he became the first Mexican driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race.