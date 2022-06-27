Kyrie Irving Claps Back After Barstool Sports Trolls Star Guard

NESN Logo Sign In

Kyrie Irving has been a punching bag for jokes of late.

Irving appears to be bound for another messy departure following a brief stint. The star point guard, who bolted for Brooklyn after going back on his word to the Boston Celtics, seemingly isn’t in the Nets’ future plans and reportedly has been given permission by the organization to seek sign-and-trade opportunities.

Barstool Sports joined the ongoing roast of Irving by tweeting out a video of The Joker from “The Dark Knight” to poke fun at the seven-time All-Star’s penchant for creating drama no matter where he plays. The tweet elicited a response from Irving himself.

“*NBA champion and *Gold medalist * Kyrie Irving,” the 30-year-old tweeted. “Just thought the statement needed a correction as y’all continue to make money off of my NAME and countless others.”

What the future holds for Irving is anyone’s guess at this point. But as far as things you can bank on, basketball fans and media outlets alike are going to be relentless when it comes to giving Irving grief for his latest saga.