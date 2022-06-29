NBA Exec Believes Celtics Might Have Interest In Six-Time All-Star

NESN Logo Sign In

Most of the talk about potential offseason trade targets and free-agent signings for the Celtics has centered around wing players.

But if you ask one Eastern Conference executive, Boston might have its eyes on a well-known power forward.

In a conversation with Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney, the anonymous exec included the Celtics among teams that might kick the tires on free agent Blake Griffin.

“There will be a number of teams that look at him,” the executive told Deveney. “Chicago, Miami, the Lakers, maybe even Boston. They’d be in the mix, at least.”

Going after Griffin should be very low on the Celtics’ offseason to-do list. The 33-year-old isn’t even a shell of the high-flying playmaker he was with the Los Angeles Clippers, and he hasn’t proven to be all that effective with his modified game. Griffin averaged 6.4 points and 4.1 rebounds over 56 games with the Brooklyn Nets last season and he shot an ugly 26.2% from 3-point range.

At this point, the biggest impact Griffin could make with the Celtics is providing veteran leadership. That’s an important calling card, but Boston probably can check off that box with a player who also can make a real difference on the court.