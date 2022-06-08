Patriots Minicamp Attendance: Kendrick Bourne Returns After Day 1 Absence

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — As they did for Tuesday’s minicamp opener, the Patriots on Wednesday saw six players miss a mandatory practice.

Notably, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne returned to the field after sitting out Tuesday. There’s been no explanation for why he wasn’t present for the start of minicamp.

Here’s the full list of players who weren’t spotted on the lower practice field outside Gillette Stadium:

K Nick Folk

K Quinn Nordin

OL Chasen Hines

OL Andrew Stuber

DL Byron Cowart

DL Carl Davis

Bill Belichick on Tuesday indicated all absences have been excused. It’s unclear whether the same was true for Wednesday’s practice.

The Patriots will practice again Thursday before returning next week for another round of voluntary OTAs. Follow NESN.com for all the latest on New England’s offseason practices and workouts.