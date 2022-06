NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are dominating in the month of June.

The Red Sox defeated the Detroit Tigers, 5-2, in the first game of the series as Tanner Houck earned his fifth save of the season.

Following the win, Boston moved to 14-4 in June as the team carries a plus-34 run differential and the starting rotation’s average ERA sits at 2.26.

