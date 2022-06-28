Red Sox Option Connor Seabold To Triple-A, Add Silvino Bracho To Active Roster

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox made a roster move prior to Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Boston announced it optioned Connor Seabold to Triple-A Worcester and added right-handed pitcher Silvino Bracho to the active roster.

Seabold made his second career Major League Baseball start in the Red Sox’s 7-2 loss to Toronto on Monday and struck out seven, but was roughed up for seven earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched.

Bracho, meanwhile, last pitched for the WooSox on Friday and amassed two scoreless innings and three strikeouts.

The Red Sox look to get back in the win column at Rogers Centre on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 7:07 p.m. ET