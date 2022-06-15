Steph Curry Dubs Himself ‘Petty King,’ Uses Outside Noise As Fuel

NESN Logo Sign In

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry hasn’t been oblivious to all the chatter surrounding himself while playing in the NBA Finals.

Most notably, Curry trolled a Boston restaurant that went on the attack first by wearing an “Ayesha Curry CAN Cook” t-shirt at his press conference following Golden State’s Game 5 victory.

Curry surely isn’t blocking out all the outside noise, and seems to actually welcome it. The superstar explained that he understands that fan bases trying to get under his skin comes with the territory, especially in the finals.

“I’m the petty king so I know all about everything,” Curry told reporters during his media availability on Wednesday, as transcribed by ASAP Sports. “I use it as entertainment and just have fun with it. The more you’re on the stage, the more you realize the attention that is on you, how much it means to each fan base, how much it means to the cities. So you can’t really be surprised by anything. There’s a lot at stake when it comes to winning championships.”

Curry conceded that a younger version of himself might have been bothered by antics from fans. But Curry is now a seasoned veteran, especially on the biggest stage the league has to offer with Curry playing in his sixth finals.

Curry certainly doesn’t run from the spotlight, and all that it brings, knowing that he is in an envious spot.

“Maybe back in the day, the first year, first two years, maybe things catch you off guard just because it’s so new,” Curry said, per ASAP Sports. “You wonder how these narratives come up, all the distractions pop up here and there. I think the more you get into these environments, the more you use it as entertainment, fun, embrace it. Honestly, you wouldn’t want to have it any other way, knowing that you’re on this stage and you’re playing for something that really matters to a lot of people.”