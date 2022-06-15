Tom Brady Offers Funny Scouting Report On Himself As Baseball Player

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s safe to say that Tom Brady’s professional football career has worked out. The seven-time Super Bowl champion is widely regarded as the best quarterback in NFL history, but what if he chose baseball?

“I’d be selling insurance man,” Brady said in a recent interview on the Dan Patrick Show. “Baseball was not my sport.”

It’s hard to believe that Brady was that bad at baseball. He was drafted by the Montreal Expos in the 18th round in 1995 and showed off some power at Fenway park back in 2003. But if Brady’s to be believed, he wouldn’t have amounted to much in baseball, just listen to the scouting report he gave himself.

“It was a lot like football,” Brady said. “Probably not that powerful, you know, pretty smart, game manager. ‘Not very fast down the first-base line. Probably best at catcher where he doesn’t have to move that much. Likes to direct other people around. So, I think it probably wouldn’t be much different.”

That sounds an awful lot like former MLB catcher José Molina, who won two World Series titles over his fifteen year career in the majors. So there you have it, the Brady and Molina comparison you never knew you needed.