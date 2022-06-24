Tom Brady Trolls Josh Allen After Bills QB Takes Dig At Golf Game

Brady has a point

by

Tom Brady is great at football, there never will be any denying that, but Josh Allen couldn’t help but take a dig at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback’s golf game.

Allen, along with Brady, Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers competed in “The Match” earlier this month with Brady and Rodgers emerging victorious. The Buffalo Bills signal caller appeared on the “Bussin With The Boys” podcast and ranked the three QB’s from first to worst.

“I’d say, Aaron, Pat, myself, Tom,” Allen said.

Allen pointed toward the ground when mentioning Brady.

Brady, who’s become a big social media guy lately, saw the clip and decided to throw some shade toward Allen with a little bit of praise sprinkled in.

“Love this confidence after moving to 0-5 all time head to head,” Brady tweeted. “This is why Josh will succeed in this league!”

The two then had an emoji exchange.

The Bucs and Bills won’t meet in the regular reason in 2022, but there is always the playoffs should the stars align.

