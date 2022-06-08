Warriors Vs. Celtics Live Stream: Watch NBA Finals Game 3 Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics and the Warriors on Wednesday night will meet for Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals.

Boston drew first blood in the best-of-seven series with a comeback victory at Chase Center. Golden State rebounded in a big way Sunday night to the tune of a 19-point triumph.

Jayson Tatum and company are a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook for Game 3. The point total is set at 213.

Here’s the viewing information for Wednesday’s Warriors-Celtics matchup:

When: Wednesday, June 8 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN