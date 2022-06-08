Nick Wright Explains ‘Shocking’ Change To Celtics-Warriors Prediction

NESN Logo Sign In

Nick Wright saw enough from the first two games of the 2022 NBA Finals. He now believes the Boston Celtics will defeat the Golden State Warriors.

Wright initially predicted the Warriors would win the best-of-seven series, but the FS1 pundit officially flipped his pick Tuesday, one day after teasing such a change.

“I am not one to change picks,” Wright said on FS1’s “First Things First.” “Which is why this is as shocking to me as it is to you guys — Celtics in six.

“Celtics are the better team. Celtics have been more impressive. Celtics are about to win Game 3 at home and Game 4 at home.”

The Celtics and Warriors split the first two games at Chase Center, with Boston pulling off an improbable comeback in Game 1 and Golden State winning in blowout fashion in Game 2. The series shifts to TD Garden for Games 3 and 4 on Wednesday and Friday, respectively.

The C’s actually have played better on the road this postseason, so one could argue home-court advantage isn’t that significant as Boston returns to its own barn. But they’ve also handled adversity extremely well throughout the playoffs, and they received another taste of it Sunday night when Golden State rode a third-quarter surge to a 107-88 victory.

“Here’s the thing: The moment this series got underway, I realized I had made a grievous error,” Wright said. “I had done something (Chris) Broussard often accuses me of doing: I had gone heart over head. As soon as this series got going, I was like, ‘Why did I pick the Warriors?’