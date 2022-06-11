Warriors Vs. Celtics Live Stream: Watch NBA Finals Game 4 Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics look to extend their NBA Finals lead over the Golden State Warriors with both teams meeting at TD Garden for Game 4 on Friday night.

The Celtics, who own a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-seven series, are fresh off Wednesday’s Game 3 victory behind an impressive fourth quarter. Boston revealed that Robert Williams, who previously was listed as questionable with left knee soreness, will be available.

The Celtics enter as a four-point home favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with the betting public dishing out a ton of money on Under 214.

Here’s the viewing information for Friday’s Warriors-Celtics matchup:

When: Friday, June 10 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN