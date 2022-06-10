NBA Finals Odds: Public Money Hints Play Before Celtics-Warriors Game 4 DraftKings Sportsbook has received 92% of money on Under 214 by Sean T. McGuire 17 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

BOSTON — The betting public has indicated a clear play based on the amount of money on the Under prior to Friday’s Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.

DraftKings Sportsbook revealed Friday afternoon that 92% of the money wagered on the total is on Under 214. It represented 39% of total bets, perhaps indicating there are some major players placing bets on the Under. It undoubtedly means there are some big wagers placed.

And while no other sportsbook has seen such a drastic discrepancy, it does represent a bit of a trend elsewhere, too. WynnBet Sportsbook revealed that 83.5% of the handle they received on the total (69% of bets) is on Under 214.5. PointsBet Sportsbook also has taken 69% of money on Under 214 (42% of bets).

The sharpshooting persona of the Warriors may cause bettors to stay away from placing a wager on the Under, but that same persona has led to higher point totals that Golden State doesn’t always eclipse. Only seven teams in the NBA this season hit the Over less than Golden State (47-52-2; 47.5%). That includes the Warriors going 12-7 on the Under this postseason.

Boston, though, is a bit more profitable on the Under with its dynamic and switch-heavy defense. That persona, too, has led to lower numbers throughout the postseason. Nevertheless, playoff games including the Celtics have hit the Under 52% of the time this postseason.

The Celtics, possessing a 2-1 series lead and entering Game 4 as the home favorite (-4), will host the Warriors with tipoff scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.