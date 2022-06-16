Zach Lowe Believes This Player Needs To Step Up For Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

Jayson Tatum and/or Jaylen Brown are going to need to play like legitimate superstars if the Celtics are going to win the NBA championship this season.

But in order to raise the Larry O’Brien Trophy, Boston will need a player or two other than its franchise cornerstones to level up as well.

During an appearance Wednesday on ESPN’s “NBA Today,” league analyst Zach Lowe identified who he believes is that player for the C’s.

“I’m going Derrick White,” Lowe said. “The Celtics’ small-ball lineup with (Al) Horford at the five — that lineup has struggled. They’re minus-18 in 46 minutes. I don’t think they win this series unless they unlock that lineup. To do that, Derrick White, who’s starting to miss open threes again, starting to look a little skittish both shooting and attacking, I think they need a decent game from him. They need to figure out that lineup or they’re not winning two games in a row.”

Oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook currently are situating White’s Game 6 point total at 9.5. Should the versatile swingman eclipse that number, the Celtics should be well-positioned to force a Game 7 on Sunday at Chase Center.

Tipoff from TD Garden on Thursday night is set for 9 p.m. ET.