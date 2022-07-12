British Open Tee Times: Tiger Woods In Must-See Group At St. Andrews

NESN Logo Sign In

The 150th British Open is just about here, and we now know when the best golfers in the world will go off Thursday and Friday from St. Andrews.

Tee times were released Tuesday for the season’s final major, which will be played beginning Thursday at The Old Course in Scotland.

Per usual, 15-time major champion Tiger Woods — who has two Open Championship wins on this course — is the main draw. He heads out at just before 10 a.m. ET on Thursday morning, a 2:59 p.m. local tee time, with reigning U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and Max Homa.

That group will be followed immediately on the famous first tee by a grouping featuring Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm and Harold Varner III which leads into another group of young stars: Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns and Mito Pereira at 10:21 a.m. ET.

For those early risers, especially on the East Coast of America, set the coffee pots and alarms nice and early. Defending champion Collin Morikawa will play alongside two of the top contenders this week — Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele — in arguably the best grouping of the tournament. That trio heads off just before 5 a.m. ET.

Here are some of the groups to watch Thursday morning (times ET).

4:03 a.m.: Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, Seamus Power

4:14 a.m.: Francesco Molinari, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose

4:36 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Billy Horschel, Corey Conners

4:58 a.m.: Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

5:09 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland

5:20 a.m.: Will Zalatoris, Hideki Matsuyama, Tony Finau

6:04 a.m.: Sungjae Im, Paul Casey, Gary Woodland

8:15 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Adam Scott, Marc Leishman

8:26 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton

9:59 a.m.: Tiger Woods, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa

10:10 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Harold Varner III

10:21 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns, Mito Pereira