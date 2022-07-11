Bruins Coach Jim Montgomery Details ‘Honest’ Chat With Patrice Bergeron

NESN Logo Sign In

Jim Montgomery indicated Monday during a news conference at TD Garden that he already touched base with more than half of the Bruins’ current players since being hired as Boston’s head coach July 1.

The first phone call he made? To Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron, who has yet to announce whether he’ll retire or return for a 19th NHL season with Boston.

“It was really good. It was enlightening. I felt like I was talking to a coach, not a player,” Montgomery said of his conversation with Bergeron. “Just how he thinks about the team first, thinks about ways to get better. So, very impressive. It was a very open and honest conversation about how he’s excited about what the Bruins family can do and how I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney on Monday expressed optimism regarding Bergeron’s status, saying he’s received “positive indications” and that the 36-year-old will make his decision in short order. Bergeron underwent elbow surgery earlier this offseason and has been spending time with his family while evaluating his hockey future.

Bergeron is coming off another excellent season with the Black and Gold, securing his third career All-Star selection and a record-setting fifth Selke Trophy, awarded to the NHL’s top defensive forward. His departure would leave a huge void on Boston’s top line, so it’s encouraging for the Bruins that he seemingly is leaning toward returning for the 2022-23 campaign and already has established an open dialogue with the club’s new head coach.

Sweeney also acknowledged he recently had “numerous conversations” with David Krejci, meaning Montgomery ultimately might have two respected veteran centers to lean on in his first year behind Boston’s bench.