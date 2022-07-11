Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: Brayan Bello Gets Start In Series Opener

NESN Logo Sign In

Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox have an opportunity to seek revenge after their recent series loss to the Tampa Bay Rays just last week.

Bello, who started for Boston on July 6 against Tampa Bay at Fenway Park, will be back on the mound Monday night at Tropicana Field for his second career start. The right-hander allowed four runs on six hits in four innings during the first game of his MLB career.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora will keep much of the same lineup after Sunday night’s comeback win over the New York Yankees. It helped Boston split the four-game set despite being without Rafael Devers for the final three games of the series. Devers won’t start Monday’s contest, either.

Rob Refsnyder will replace Jackie Bradley Jr. in right field and bat eighth Monday. Christian Vázquez will remain in the second spot with Bobby Dalbec replacing Devers at third.

The Rays will counter with right-hander Matt Wisler in the series opener.

You can watch Monday’s game between the Red Sox and Rays with NESN 360. Pregame coverage will start at 6 p.m. ET before first pitch at 7:10 p.m. ET.

Here are the full lineups: