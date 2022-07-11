Could Jimmy Garoppolo Reunite With Tom Brady, Join Buccaneers?

NESN Logo Sign In

There apparently is one team we can cross off with sharpie on the list of potential landing spots for Jimmy Garoppolo.

NFL reporter Dan Sileo recently generated some buzz when he claimed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers “would love” to have Jimmy Garoppolo as Tom Brady’s heir apparent. Sileo reported Garoppolo and Brady still are “dear friends” and suggested it would be a “no-brainer” for the Bucs to pick up Jimmy G considering Tampa Bay probably still will be a win-now team if TB12 walked away after the 2022 season.

Well, the thought of Brady and Garoppolo wearing the same uniform might be nothing more than a pipe dream. The Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud last week dumped the coldest of water on the possibility of the Bucs trading for Garoppolo.

“Um. Not a chance fellas,” Stroud tweeted. “As one Bucs coach told me, ‘If (Garoppolo) could throw a deep ball, he would’ve won two Super Bowls already.'”

It would be pretty puzzling for Tampa Bay to make a move for Garoppolo in the coming months. The Bucs made a big investment into their future when they spent a 2021 second-round pick on Kyle Trask, who still hasn’t had the opportunity to prove himself. Tampa Bay also rosters steady veteran Blaine Gabbert in the event something goes awry with Brady this season.

As for Garoppolo’s current team, the San Francisco 49ers appear to be in no rush to trade the veteran signal-caller although the keys have been handed over to Trey Lance.