CT Sun Wrap: Sun Defeat Lynx, 86-79, In Tense Regular Season Matchup

The Connecticut Sun completed the weekend sweep over the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday, holding on to a 86-79 win at the Target Center.

The Sun advanced to 19-9, while the Lynx fell to 10-19.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Sun seemed flustered at early points on Sunday.

Connecticut had clear issues with the officiating, picking up a pair of technical fouls in the first six minutes of the ballgame. Giving away points wasn’t optimal — especially with All-Star Jonquel Jones starting the game on the bench in her return from health and safety protocols — but didn’t completely doom the Sun, as they eventually found their offensive rhythm to take a six-point lead at the end of the first quarter.

Despite allowing Minnesota to climb into the game at the mid-way point in what seemed like every quarter, Connecticut was able to string together runs at the end of each frame. The Sun forced the Lynx into playing their brand of basketball, mucking things up in the backcourt and dominating on the glass, 37-25.

Despite forcing 16 turnovers, the Lynx could not keep up with the Sun’s physicality without future Hall of Famer Sylvia Fowles. The stronger, more talented team ended up winning this game, but they played far from their best basketball.