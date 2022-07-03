CT Sun Wrap: Sun Ride Superb Defensive Effort To OT Win Over Mystics

NESN Logo Sign In

The Connecticut Sun added another tally in win column by taking down Washington Mystics in overtime, 74-72, on Sunday at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The Sun improve to 14-7 while the Mystics drop to 13-10.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

It was a tale of two halves for the Sun, who overcame a 17-point, first-half deficit to secure a much-needed Eastern Conference victory.

The Sun continued to struggle offensively — scoring less than 80 points for the fourth time in their last eight games — but overcame their shortcomings by playing a smothering style of defense that forced 19 turnovers and held the Mystics to 23 points between the second half and overtime.

Connecticut sped up the pace on both ends, forcing an Elena Delle Donne-less Washington team into making mistakes. At times, the Mystics couldn’t get the ball past half court thanks to the pestering defense of Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman, who put the talk about needing better guard play to rest.

All of this after the Sun played what may be their worst half of the season, where they scored just 34 points and turned the ball over 13 times.