CT Sun Wrap: Sun Ride Superb Defensive Effort To OT Win Over Mystics

The Connecticut Sun added another tally in win column by taking down Washington Mystics in overtime, 74-72, on Sunday at Mohegan Sun Arena.
The Sun improve to 14-7 while the Mystics drop to 13-10.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
It was a tale of two halves for the Sun, who overcame a 17-point, first-half deficit to secure a much-needed Eastern Conference victory.
The Sun continued to struggle offensively — scoring less than 80 points for the fourth time in their last eight games — but overcame their shortcomings by playing a smothering style of defense that forced 19 turnovers and held the Mystics to 23 points between the second half and overtime.
Connecticut sped up the pace on both ends, forcing an Elena Delle Donne-less Washington team into making mistakes. At times, the Mystics couldn’t get the ball past half court thanks to the pestering defense of Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman, who put the talk about needing better guard play to rest.
All of this after the Sun played what may be their worst half of the season, where they scored just 34 points and turned the ball over 13 times.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Alyssa Thomas was in her bag, using her strength to overpower the Mystics en route to 23 points and nine boards in the win.
— Williams got hot at the right time for Connecticut, scoring the first two baskets of the fourth quarter. She finished with 15 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block.
— Ariel Atkins was Washington’s top scorer, finishing with 18 points while pitching in four steals on the defensive end.
WAGER WATCH
Despite the second-half collapse, the Mystics covered DraftKings Sportsbook’s +7 spread. At -110 odds, a $100 bet on Washington would have paid $190.91 total.
UP NEXT
The Sun will travel to Dallas on Tuesday for one final matchup with the Wings ahead of the WNBA All-Star break. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game on NESN+.