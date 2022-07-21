David Ortiz Memories: Tony Massarotti Recalls Magical Moments In 2005

NESN Logo Sign In

This is part of a series in which NESN personalities share their favorite memory of David Ortiz, as they had an up-close view of his career either as a teammate or a member of the media. You can find all of NESN.com’s coverage as Ortiz goes into the Hall of Fame here.

Tony Massarotti wouldn’t have been surprised if David Ortiz backslid a little bit during the 2005 season.

It would have been natural, Massarotti reasoned, for Ortiz to “rest on his laurels” after reaching astronomical heights while leading the Boston Red Sox to their first World Series title in 86 years the October before.

But Ortiz did the opposite, and just kept ascending.

While Ortiz put together one of his best seasons in 2005 by hitting .300 with 47 home runs and a league-leading 148 RBIs, Massarotti, who covered the Red Sox at the time for the Boston Herald, remembers Ortiz continuing his flair for the dramatic.

Massarotti vividly recalls a mid-August game between the Red Sox and Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park when Ortiz delivered a game-tying solo home run in the top of the ninth off Fernando Rodney. An inning later, Ortiz sent another pitch over the wall for three runs to pad Boston’s lead.

And even though the stage wasn’t nearly as big as it was during his postseason heroics, coming through in the clutch no matter the situation is a defining part of Ortiz’s Hall of Fame career.