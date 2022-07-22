Dear Pops: D’Angelo Ortiz Pens Letter To Hall-Of-Fame Dad David Ortiz

All throughout my childhood, you were the constant. Superstars cycled in around you during your time with the Red Sox. Adrian Beltre, Adrian Gonzalez and Victor Martinez all came and went during your time in Boston, and even though they were great players — with silky smooth gloves who played those corner infield spots — you were the guy the Red Sox chose to build around. That’s when I realized you brought something more than just a clutch bat. You had a role beyond the field.

Your ability to withstand the change and be a leader is something I take pride in.

Thank you

Above you being a great baseball player, I want to thank you for being such a great father.

I have great memories from your career. From the time I was 3 years old, I knew what a big-league clubhouse was supposed to look and feel like. I got to come to Fenway Park every day and hang out with legends like Mookie Betts and Manny Ramirez. I got to make friends with guys like Bill Hall, Robbie Ross and Wade Miley, and appreciate them on a deeper level than just baseball. Dustin Pedroia basically helped raise me. I had the coolest childhood a young baseball fan could ask for, and that doesn’t happen without you being you.

But even more important than those memories, are the memories of the moments we’ve been able to share together and the lessons you’ve taught me.

You have always been the same guy no matter where we are or what the situation is. Throughout my life I’ve seen you carry yourself the same way, through good times and bad, and I think that — above all else — is the greatest lesson you’ve ever taught me, on or off the field.

So, thank you for bringing me along on your journey, teaching me important lessons I will use in my career and creating memories that will last a lifetime. I am immensely proud of everything you’ve done, and how you went about doing it.