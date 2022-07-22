MLB Writer Identifies Favorite Red Sox Pick From 2022 MLB Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox selected 21 players in the Major League Baseball Draft this week, hoping to add some talent to their ever-improving farm system.

The MLB Draft is different than most, as only a select number of players ever signing a contract with the team that drafted them, and an even fewer amount making to the big-league level. In the days and weeks following the draft, teams will assess their classes and make decisions that will influence how they operate moving forward, while evaluators will grade each draft and begin to place players into their farm rankings.

MLB.com draft analysts Jonathan Mayo, Jim Callis and Sam Dykstra began their evaluations by identifying their favorite picks by each team. Their choice for the Red Sox? Ninth-round catcher Brooks Brannon — who was selected with pick No. 279.

Here’s what they had to say about the 18-year-old:

The Red Sox may have gotten a steal in the ninth round with Brannon, who led Randleman (N.C.) HS to state 2-A championships in each of the last two years while topping national prep players with 20 homers and 91 RBIs in 34 games this spring. He offers plus raw power and arm strength, though he’ll need to improve his receiving and blocking to remain behind the plate.

Brannon was ranked No. 158 in MLB.com’s pre-draft rankings, with the outlet giving him a 50/80 hit, 50/80 power and 60/80 arm grade. Brannon says he has decided to sign with the Red Sox, per local North Carolina reporter Kyle Morton.

The fresh-out-of-high school prospect will soon be assigned a place to begin his professional career, and if the folks at MLB.com are to be believed, it could be the start of something special.