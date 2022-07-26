Dolphins Reportedly Sign Ex-Patriots Receiver To Further Bolster Group

NESN Logo Sign In

The Miami Dolphins are loaded at wide receiver and reportedly have added another playmaker to go along with the trio of Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Cedrick Wilson Jr.

Veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu is signing with the Dolphins, according to a report Tuesday from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who cited Sanu’s agent Mike McCartney.

Sanu was acquired by the Patriots in a midseason trade in 2019 as New England sent the Atlanta Falcons a second-round pick. The transaction was widely ridiculed given that Sanu compiled 26 receptions for 206 yards and a one touchdown during his merely eight games with the organization.

Sanu since played for the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers, but has yet to produce in any meaningful way. Sanu caught 15 passes for 177 yards in eight games with the 49ers last season.

For Miami, it’s worth exploring whether the savvy veteran still has some juice in the tank as camp gets underway. However, Sanu, who enters his age-33 season, likely will be called on to provide depth given his less-than-encouraging production over the last three seasons, coupled by the top of the team’s depth chart.