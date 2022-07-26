Alyssa Thomas Is Back; Why That’s Bad News For Rest Of WNBA

NESN Logo Sign In

Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas has been putting on some impressive performances lately, including a history-making triple-double Friday. She had 15 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds in the 94-84 victory over the Minnesota Lynx.

Thomas suffered a torn Achilles and played in just six games during the 2021 regular season and playoffs. After making a recovery from the major injury and doing so in just nine months time, she has started in all 28 games for this season for the Sun.

The 6-foot-2 forward was named the WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday after putting up some big numbers over the course of the Sun’s three wins. Thomas padded the stat sheet averaging 16 points, 11 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game from July 18 to 25.

The three-time WNBA All-Star is deserving of the Player of the Week award, to say the least. This marked the sixth time of her eight-year career that she earned the honor, as well as the second time she’s done so this season.

Her Hoop Stats on Twitter posted an eye-catching graphic on a set of statistics for Thomas. The post noted that Thomas is the only player this season to be in the top 10 across the league in assists (fifth at 5.8), rebounds (fifth at 8.2) and steals (seventh at 1.6) per game. The organization went even further to say no other player ranks in the top 20 for all three categories.

This week's Her Hoop Stats Stat of the Week belongs to none other than AT? #CTSun X @herhoopstat pic.twitter.com/dDbh4f6Res — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) July 25, 2022

The 5.8 assists jumps off the page. Although Thomas always has been one to dish the ball, averaging close to six assists per game is significant, especially for a forward. The four players she trails behind at the moment all are guards, including Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty and Courtney Vandersloot of the Chicago Sky, who are tied for second at 6.2.