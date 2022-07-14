Tom Brady Gives Rough Estimation Of Finish Line For NFL Career

NESN Logo Sign In

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was not ready to call it quits this past offseason after all, but he knows that time is coming sooner rather than later.

The legendary signal-caller is entering his 23rd NFL season after a very brief retirement that lasted 40 days. Now that he’s coming back, the question he’s battled for the better part of a decade remains. When will Brady actually suit up for last time?

“I really don’t (know when I’ll be done playing),” Brady recently told Variety’s Ramin Setoodeh. “I would say it’s year to year: Could this be my last year? Absolutely. Could I change my mind? Absolutely. I’ve realized I don’t have five years left. I want to do it my way. I want to give it everything I got and see where I’m at. My body feels really good. I’ve had a lot of traumatic injuries over the years, but if things go really smoothly and we win, that’d be great.”

Brady already has enough post-retirement plans to last a lifetime. He signed an unprecedented 10-year deal to join FOX Sports as an announcer on top of his many off-field projects, including the infamous TB12 and his rising production company.

Still, when asked if he had a few more years of football in the tank, Brady, the ultimate competitor, would not rule it out.

“Obviously, there’s a chance. But I’m very close to the end,” Brady told Setoodeh.