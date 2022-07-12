MLB Writer Names Red Sox’s Biggest Need Ahead Of MLB Trade Deadline

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are only as strong as their weakest link.

Fortunately, one national writer has named the team’s biggest area of need ahead of the Major League Baseball trade deadline and there’s still plenty of time to do something about it.

“Boston’s relief corps ranks in the middle of the American League with a 3.63 ERA, but the bullpen already has 18 blown saves, the second-most in the Majors,” MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand wrote Tuesday. “Adding a late-inning reliever who could handle the closer’s role would strengthen one of the club’s weakest areas.”

Contrary to those who think first base is Boston’s biggest need, Feinsand believes the back-end of the bullpen could use some bolstering, and he might have some support inside the organization.

Red Sox’s chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom reportedly was eyeing the addition of two right-handed relievers before the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline. Regardless of the validity of the report, it would certainly line up with some of the team’s biggest struggles. As Feinsand wrote, Boston currently ranks second in blown saves, and it has an unusual amount of left-handed depth.

Not only does it have Austin Davis, Matt Strahm and Jake Diekman on the roster, but southpaws Josh Taylor and Darwinzon Hernandez are waiting for their numbers to be called down in Triple-A Worcester.

There are plenty of options to turn to in order to fortify their right-handed bullpen options, with Pittsburgh Pirates closer David Bednar arguably leading the way. Chicago Cubs closer David Robertson and the Colorado Rockies’ Daniel Bard would also be among the strongest fits for Boston.