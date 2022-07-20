NFL Rumors: 49ers Grant Jimmy Garoppolo Permission To Seek Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

Jimmy Garoppolo remaining with the San Francisco 49ers five months after the end of the 2021-22 season probably wasn’t expected, but it appears his departure is one step closer to coming to fruition.

The 49ers granted Garoppolo permission to seek a trade, as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Wednesday afternoon. Garoppolo now can find a trade suitor himself given that he’s been cleared to start practicing after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery.

49ers officially have given Jimmy Garoppolo?s agents Don Yee and Carter Chow permission to seek a trade, sources said. Garoppolo has been cleared to start practicing, per team source; 49ers still are expected to exercise caution with him this summer. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 20, 2022

Garoppolo, 30, found himself in trade speculation for months given that the 49ers drafted his replacement in Trey Lance during the 2021 NFL Draft. It picked up steam when Garoppolo and the 49ers were eliminated from the postseason dating back to the NFC Championship against the Los Angeles Rams, but then cooled off given that Garoppolo was sidelined from participation.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan did share how he expected Garoppolo would be traded, however.

The Seattle Seahawks reportedly discussed a trade for Garoppolo considering Russell Wilson now is in Denver. Tom Brady’s Buccaneers probably won’t be calling, though, given a recent report out of Tampa Bay.