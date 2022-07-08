Nick Kyrgios Spotted Wearing Jayson Tatum Jersey At Wimbledon

NESN Logo Sign In

Nick Kyrgios apparently is a big fan of the Boston Celtics, especially Jayson Tatum.

The Australian tennis player was seen sporting a Tatum jersey on the practice courts of Wimbledon this week, wearing it to practice Thursday and again warming up Friday.

“Big #NBA fan is the Aussie,” Sky Sports’ Stuart Hodge posted on Twitter Thursday.

Nick Kyrgios rocking a Jayson Tatum jersey on the practice courts at #Wimbledon.



Much like WNBA’s Diana Taurasi, who vocalized her support of Tatum and Jaylen Brown, Kyrgios used his pre-match practice to showcase his support of the Celtics.

This year, the Celtics fell short of seizing their franchise’s 18th championship after dropping three consecutive games to the now defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors. Tatum finished his debut NBA Finals appearance averaging 21.5 points, seven assists, and 6.8 rebounds against Golden State.

It would appear as though Kyrgios has some major NBA (maybe even Celtics) fandom within him. Considering on March 26, Kyrgios mentioned Tatum during an interview at the Miami Open. “Keep shooting it, baby,” he said in an appearance on Tennis Channel.