Raiders Hire First Black Female Team President, Latest Push To Diversify Front Offices

Sandra Douglass Morgan didn’t have to travel far to make history for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders on Thursday announced they had appointed Morgan, a Las Vegas native, as their team president, making her the first Black woman to ever have the title.

A warm welcome ?? pic.twitter.com/GDJhL7sIcz — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) July 7, 2022

Prior to changing the game in the NFL, Morgan was making history in her previous walks of life. She was the first person of color to chair the Nevada Gaming Control Board, as well as the first Black city attorney in Nevada, according to the Raiders’ press release.

“It is the honor of a lifetime to join the Raiders at one of the most defining times in the team’s history,” Morgan said in a statement. “This team’s arrival in Las Vegas has created a new energy and opportunities we never dreamed possible. I look forward to taking this team’s integrity, spirit and commitment to excellence on the field into every facet of this organization.”

A message from Head Coach Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler ?? pic.twitter.com/YbN4DP0OsK — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) July 7, 2022

Morgan’s excitement to take on the role was evident, but she’s not the first executive to break barriers. As pressure has intensified in front offices across the major pro sports leagues to diversify, several teams added their own “firsts” to the senior suite.