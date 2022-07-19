Patriots Rumors: New England Adds Free Agent Defensive Lineman

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots reportedly are adding some defensive line depth before starting training camp next week.

The Patriots are signing defensive lineman Jeremiah Pharms Jr., according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Pharms, 25, previously was with the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers.

Pharms, who started his collegiate career at junior college Sacramento State, transferred to NAIA’s Friends University where he switched from linebacker to defensive end. He was drafted by Pittsburgh, who most recently went 1-9, before the 2022 season.

Pharms projects as an interior defensive lineman, a position he previously admitted he was most comfortable with while possessing pass-rush ability.