Red Sox Injury Updates: Chris Sale, Nathan Eovaldi, Garrett Whitlock

The Boston Red Sox have done remarkably well considering how many key pieces of their roster have missed substantial time.

While it appears that the young guns are able to handle their own at the big-league level, the updates regarding some of Boston’s stars are a great sign for the stretch run.

There are some notable new injuries for the Red Sox, including third baseman Rafael Devers and shortstop Xander Bogaerts. While Devers appears to be a bit banged up and will miss his second-consecutive game, Bogaerts is playing through a left thigh laceration that required seven stitches, and has specific restrictions on the field.

Michael Wacha is also on the active roster, but dealing with a “heavy arm” issue, and manager Alex Cora is hopeful he can return Friday against the New York Yankees.

As far as the players currently on the injured list, just about everyone appears to be making progress toward a return to Boston.

Versatile center fielder Kiké Hernández, pitchers Nathan Eovaldi and Garrett Whitlock, who nearly suffered a setback throwing on Tuesday, are all expected to be on rehab starts soon according to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo Wednesday. As he noted, Chris Sale and Josh Taylor will appear for the Triple-A Worcester.

It’s expected to be Chris Sale’s final rehab start on Wednesday night, barring a setback, and Taylor has had enough outings to return, but hasn’t found the lethal pitches he had a season ago.