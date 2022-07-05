When Red Sox’s Alex Cora Expects Michael Wacha To Return To Rotation

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora appears poised to thrust starter Michael Wacha into the biggest rivalry in Major League Baseball upon his return.

The right-hander was originally scheduled to pitch Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays but was sidelined due to a “heavy arm” issue. Austin Davis took his place for a spot start, followed by Kutter Crawford. The duo combined for 7 1/3 shutout innings in the Red Sox 4-0 win.

With a few more days rest, Cora believes the veteran can slide back in the rotation, where he will have a hefty challenge awaiting.

“Alex Cora is hopeful that Michael Wacha will start Friday night against the (New York) Yankees,” MLB.com’s Ian Browne tweeted Tuesday.

Boston’s skipper did not specify if Wacha will be on any kind of pitch count to work his way back or given a leash of any kind. That said, the Red Sox are already missing Nathan Eovaldi, Garrett Whitlock, and Rich Hill. With as many young guns in the rotation as there are, the team should be thrilled to get whatever they can from Wacha upon return.