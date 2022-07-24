Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora Offers Blunt Criticism As Skid Continues

NESN Logo Sign In

On a day dedicated to the Baseball Hall of Fame’s newest inductee David Ortiz, the Boston Red Sox were not at their best against the Toronto Blue Jays in a 8-4 defeat at Fenway Park on Sunday.

The Red Sox committed three errors in the contest and continued the sloppy play which has caused them to lose nine of their last 10 games, including a recent sweep against the Blue Jays. Boston now is 4-13 against the American League East during the month of July.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora was far from pleased following Boston’s latest performance, and made it known with his blunt take on the current struggles.

“We’re playing .500 baseball. We’re back to neutral. We’re back to where we were April 8, right? I mean, the brand of baseball we’re playing is awful,” Cora said after the loss, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “We’re not catching the ball. We’re not putting good at bats. We’re not throwing strikes. It’s bad, it’s really bad right now.

“… I think defensively we have taken a step back the last 14 days,” he continued. “We were really good defensively early on. Yeah, we got moving parts, but you got to slow it down. Catch the ball, throw to the right base, don’t panic out there. It seems like right now the game speeds up at one point in the game and it looks horrible.”

Despite the criticisms, though, Cora did express the unwavering confidence he continues to have in the group.

“But we’re talented,” Cora said. “And we can turn around quick. It starts tomorrow. We got to show up tomorrow. We have to show up tomorrow and play good baseball. It starts with Nick (Pivetta) on the mound. Good at bats. Grind at bats, run the bases well, play good defense.”