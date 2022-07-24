Watch Highlights From David Ortiz Baseball Hall Of Fame Speech As Legend Inducted

David Ortiz officially walks among baseball’s immortals.
The Boston Red Sox legend was inducted in the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown on Sunday afternoon and delivered a speech Red Sox fans will love.
Ortiz spoke about his love and admiration for the organization and the City of Boston. He also spoke about learning lessons from former teammates like Dustin Pedroia, Jason Varitek, Pedro Martinez and many others.
You can listen to highlights of Ortiz’s speech here:
And here are some other sights from the festivities:
For a bettor look at Ortiz’s plaque, check it out here.