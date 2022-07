NESN Logo Sign In

This was not the night for the Boston Red Sox.

Boston hoped to kick off the unofficial second half of the season following the All-Star break with a victory but was met by a dominant Toronto Blue Jays team, who scored a franchise-record 28 runs.

While it was a franchise record for the Blue Jays, it was also a franchise record for runs allowed by the Red Sox.

