Red Sox’s Alex Cora Optimistic Despite July Pitching Struggles

Despite a continuous trend of pitching woes for the Red Sox in July, manager Alex Cora remains optimistic following Boston’s 10-5 loss in Tampa Bay on Monday night.

Red Sox starting pitching has struggled greatly in their 11 starts in July, notching a collective 7.61 ERA in a combined 46 1/3 innings pitched — a noteworthy trend that’ll need to change moving forward.

Here’s a look at notable starts this month:

Josh Winckowski (July 7 vs. New York Yankees)

Following back-to-back losses against the Rays, the Red Sox got off to a slow start against the Yankees to begin their four-game series.

Winckowski allowed six earned off six hits and five walks during his five innings on the hill. This came on a night where third base slugger Rafael Devers went 2-for-3 against Yankees ace Gerrit Cole — knocking two homers off Cole and collecting five RBIs on the night.

Matt Strahm, John Schreiber, Ryan Brasier, and Austin Davis would combine to contribute four innings of scoreless relief. However, the damage was already done.

Connor Seabold (July 8 vs. Yankees)

The Red Sox would dig their hole deeper against the division following Winckowski’s outing against the Yankees.