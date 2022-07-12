Red Sox’s Alex Cora Optimistic Despite July Pitching Struggles

Despite a continuous trend of pitching woes for the Red Sox in July, manager Alex Cora remains optimistic following Boston’s 10-5 loss in Tampa Bay on Monday night.
Red Sox starting pitching has struggled greatly in their 11 starts in July, notching a collective 7.61 ERA in a combined 46 1/3 innings pitched — a noteworthy trend that’ll need to change moving forward.
Here’s a look at notable starts this month:
Josh Winckowski (July 7 vs. New York Yankees)
Following back-to-back losses against the Rays, the Red Sox got off to a slow start against the Yankees to begin their four-game series.
Winckowski allowed six earned off six hits and five walks during his five innings on the hill. This came on a night where third base slugger Rafael Devers went 2-for-3 against Yankees ace Gerrit Cole — knocking two homers off Cole and collecting five RBIs on the night.
Matt Strahm, John Schreiber, Ryan Brasier, and Austin Davis would combine to contribute four innings of scoreless relief. However, the damage was already done.
Connor Seabold (July 8 vs. Yankees)
The Red Sox would dig their hole deeper against the division following Winckowski’s outing against the Yankees.
Seabold took the hill in hopes of evening the series out heading into Game 3. However, the Red Sox would endure another underwhelming outing that saw Seabold last just 2 2/3 innings while allowing seven earned runs off nine hits and two walks. As a result, Seabold’s ERA spiked to 11.91 following the start.
Brayan Bello (July 11 vs. Rays)
Much like his debut against the Rays, Bello endured similar growing pains in round two.
Also like his first career start, Bello would go four innings against Tampa Bay again. This time he allowed five earned runs off seven hits and three walks while striking out five Rays hitters.
Bello cruised following the bumps and bruises of innings one and two, throwing consecutive scoreless innings in the third and fourth.
“The talent is there, we know that. He’s still learning how to pitch. He’s still learning how to use his fastball in certain spots… You see the potential,” Cora stated following Bello’s second career start, as seen NESN.
Hopefully, with the soon-to-be re-additions of veterans Chris Sale, Nathan Eovaldi, and Michael Wacha, the Red Sox can find their groove heading into the All-Star break and beyond.
The Red Sox have 34 games remaining against American League East teams. They’ll seek a bounce back in Game 2 against the Rays on Tuesday night. First pitch from Tropicana Field is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET following “Red Sox Gameday Live” at 6:30 p.m. on NESN.