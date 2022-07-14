Tom Brady Teases ‘Breaking News’ While Posting Photo With Ex-Patriots Teammates

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady tugged on the heartstrings of Patriots fans everywhere Thursday when he posted a photo of himself alongside former New England teammates Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola.

“BREAKING NEWS: Nah just kidding, we did get the band back together to shoot 80 for Brady though,” Brady tweeted with the photo, which shows the quartet in Super Bowl LI championship gear.

The Patriots, of course, defeated the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI after trailing 28-3.

The reunion, as TB12 notes, is related to the upcoming movie “80 for Brady,” a comedy starring the legendary quarterback that’s expected to be released in 2023.

According to Variety, the Paramount Pictures film centers around the true story of four women in their 80s — played by Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin — who are lifelong Brady fans and who travel to Super Bowl LI in Houston to see him in action.

Gronkowski, Edelman and Amendola — three members of New England’s title-winning squad — make cameos in the movie, which also is produced by Brady and directed by Kyle Marvin.