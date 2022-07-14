Tom Brady Teases ‘Breaking News’ While Posting Photo With Ex-Patriots Teammates

Tom Brady tugged on the heartstrings of Patriots fans everywhere Thursday when he posted a photo of himself alongside former New England teammates Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola.
“BREAKING NEWS: Nah just kidding, we did get the band back together to shoot 80 for Brady though,” Brady tweeted with the photo, which shows the quartet in Super Bowl LI championship gear.
The Patriots, of course, defeated the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI after trailing 28-3.
The reunion, as TB12 notes, is related to the upcoming movie “80 for Brady,” a comedy starring the legendary quarterback that’s expected to be released in 2023.
According to Variety, the Paramount Pictures film centers around the true story of four women in their 80s — played by Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin — who are lifelong Brady fans and who travel to Super Bowl LI in Houston to see him in action.
Gronkowski, Edelman and Amendola — three members of New England’s title-winning squad — make cameos in the movie, which also is produced by Brady and directed by Kyle Marvin.
“We’ve been part of a lot of battles together,” Brady told Variety of including his former Pats teammates in the project. “We’ve never been on a movie set together, but it felt like we were back in the locker room when we were there. Anytime I get my friends involved in things that I’m doing, it makes it that much more enjoyable for me.”
Brady played three more seasons in New England after Super Bowl LI, losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super LII and beating the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII. He then took his talents to Tampa Bay, where he guided the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title (alongside Gronk) in his first year with the franchise.
Brady briefly “retired” this offseason, following his second season with the Bucs, but ultimately decided to return to the gridiron for his age-45 campaign. He also signed a massive contract with FOX to become the network’s lead NFL analyst once he hangs up the cleats.
Clearly, Tom Brady has a lot on his plate nowadays. And he’s bringing some longtime friends along for the ride, perhaps leading to a few tears across New England.