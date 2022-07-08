U.S. Women’s National Team Qualifies for 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

NESN Logo Sign In

The United States Soccer Women’s National Team qualified for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup after a 5-0 win over Jamaica on Thursday. The U.S. became just the 12th nation to qualify for the tournament thus far.

The U.S. Women’s National Team will be participating in its ninth World Cup, having previously come out on top on four occasions (1991, 1999, 2015, 2019).

The World Cup final draw is set to take place Oct. 22 in Auckland and will be conducted by FIFA. This will be the first Women’s World Cup consisting of 32 countries, and it will take place in 10 stadiums across Australia (six) and New Zealand (four) from July 20 to Aug. 20, 2023.

The World Cup berth came in the USWNT’s second game of the Concacaf Women’s Championship, which is serving as a qualifying tournament for the 2023 World Cup as well as the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The current tournament standings can be seen below.

The USWNT leads Group A with six points, while Haiti and Jamaica sit in second and third with three points a piece. Mexico is at the bottom of the standings with zero points.