What To Know About Bruins’ Six Selections After 2022 NHL Draft

Just like that, the 2022 NHL Entry Draft has come and gone and Bruins fans have six new players to keep their eyes on.

Boston drafted Matthew Poitras (54), Cole Spicer (117), Dans Locmelis (119), Frédéric Brunet (132), Reid Dyck (183) and Jackson Edward (200) on Friday in the second and final day of the draft in Montreal. The Bruins traded their seventh-round pick to the Los Angeles Kings for a 2023 seventh-rounder.

Here’s a few things to know about each draft pick:

Matthew Poitras

Many NHL experts had Poitras going anywhere from 64 to 101 in the draft, so this may be a bit of a reach for general manager Don Sweeney. However, scouting reports indicate his skating needs some improvement despite having a pretty decent shot who knows how to make the most out of an opponent’s mistakes.

“Hard-working two-way forward with the skill to capitalize on opposing mistakes,” Dobber Prospects wrote. “Already displays a lot of pro-level habits and projects as a reliable NHL forward with secondary scoring ability.”

We are just days away from the 2022 NHL Draft in Montréal!



Take a look at highlights of draft-eligible Storm forward Matthew Poitras!

#StormCity | #NHLdraft2022 pic.twitter.com/YXQstNUFK3 — Guelph Storm (@Storm_City) July 3, 2022

Draft analyst Steve Kournianos called the center a “dual threat” in his analysis.