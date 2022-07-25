Where NFL Coaches, Execs Rank Patriots’ Mac Jones Entering Year 2

NESN Logo Sign In

The Athletic’s Mike Sando on Monday published his annual “Quarterback Tiers” survey, polling 50 NFL coaches and evaluators to rank each of the league’s potential starting signal-callers.

Where did Mac Jones slot in? Smack dab in the middle.

Of the 35 QBs included in this year’s preseason poll, the New England Patriots passer ranked 18th, nestled between Tennessee’s Ryan Tannehill and new Carolina Panther Baker Mayfield. The evaluators Sando surveyed pegged Jones as a “Tier 3” quarterback, described thusly:

“A Tier 3 quarterback is a legitimate starter but needs a heavier running game and/or defensive component to win. A lower-volume dropback passing offense suits him best.”

Jones was easily the most impressive of last season’s rookie QBs — he piloted the Patriots to 10 wins and a playoff berth and made the Pro Bowl as an alternate — but did play in an offense that was heavily reliant on the ground game.

Here’s what coaches anonymously quoted in Sando’s piece had to say about Jones as he enters his second pro season:

Defensive coordinator: “Mac is going to make good decisions — he sees it. But I don’t think he can carry the game by himself. To me, he is going to be like a Kirk Cousins type where if their team around him is good then I think they will make the playoffs and maybe do some damage.”